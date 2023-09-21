(FOX40.COM) — An overnight two-vehicle collision in Antelope on Wednesday left three juveniles with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station.

The three juveniles were heading westbound in a sedan along Antelope just east of North Antelope Road.

The sedan suddenly changed lanes directly in front of a pickup truck heading in the same direction, according to the CHP.

The sedan then lost control and collided with a pole.

All three juveniles were transported to the hospital with major injuries and the driver of the truck was found to have no injuries.

Law enforcement do not believe that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.