SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled its contents onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning following a collision.

Traffic in the area has slowed but is still flowing.

It was the second time in a week that tomatoes covered a section of Sacramento area interstate. On Monday, a truck carrying tomatoes collided with a vehicle on Interstate 80, spilling the fruit into the roadway, California Highway Patrol said.