(FOX40.COM) — The top two candidates for the Area 4 seat on the Natomas Unified School District governing board are separated by just 29 votes.

According to the latest tally of votes released by Sacramento County, Scott Dosick earned 559 votes, about 25.96% of the total 2153 votes counted so far. Brenda L. Borge earned 530 votes, 24.62%.

Amir Khan received just seven votes less than Borge, placing him in third with 23.29% of the vote.

Monique Hokman received 392 votes (18.21%).

Krystal King received 141 votes (6.55%).

Shahzad “Shawn” Anwar received 8 votes (0.37%).

San Juan Unified School District

In the county’s latest tally for the election for the Area 7 seat on the San Juan Unified School Board, Manuel L. Perez received 2832 votes, about 54.10% of the 5235 votes cast.

Murad “Moe” Sarama received 2403 votes, about 45.90%, for the same seat.

The next tally of votes will be released on Tuesday.