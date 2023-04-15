(KTXL) — When two vehicles were pulled over during a traffic stop in Galt on April 8 officers with the Galt Police Department discovered more than 200 pieces of stolen mail belonging to more than 160 victims of identity theft.

At 12:43 a.m., officers noticed a Honda Accord with no rear licenses plate and a Kia Forte following closely behind the Honda.

Both vehicles pulled over when the officers attempted the traffic stop near Glendale Avenue and Casado Drive.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Celestin Ybarra, 31, of Galt who was on probation and had an active misdemeanor warrant.

The driver of the Kia was found to be Randi Quarton, 37, of Galt, who was also on probation.

A search of both vehicles resulted in the discovery of more than 200 stolen debit cards, credit cards, bank cards, gift cards and identification cards.

Ybarra was also found with counterfeit checks and Quarton was found to be in possession of methamphetamine/drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Mail Jail, but were later release, according to the Galt Police Department.