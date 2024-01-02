(FOX40.COM) — A 41-year-old man from Sacramento has been arrested after a traffic stop in Folsom revealed outstanding felony warrants and the discovery of a homemade gun, according to the Folsom Police Department.

On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., patrolling officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation on Wales Drive and East Bidwell Street.

•Video Above: Trial for former Lodi council member begins

Upon initiating contact with the driver, police discovered that the man had an outstanding felony warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officers also discovered that the man was on probation and parole for a variety of prior convictions.

An image of the “ghost gun” found by Folsom Police on Tuesday. (Image Credit: Folsom Police Department | Facebook)

During a search, police also found a “ghost gun,” which is a gun that is difficult to trace because it lacks a serial number. According to officers, the gun appeared to be homemade.

The Sacramento man was booked into a Sacramento County jail for his existing warrant and a new possession charge for the ghost gun.