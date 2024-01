(FOX40.COM) — A train crash north of Sacramento left one woman dead Monday afternoon, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The agency said that it got a call just after 5 p.m. of a collision near Roseville Rd., close to the stretch of Walerga Road that goes over the train tracks, in North Highlands.

Details about what led up to the crash are unclear, but Metro Fire said the woman was a pedestrian.