ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of some Elk Grove High School students were contacted after an active tuberculosis case was identified at the school, Sacramento County said.

The Sacramento County Division of Public Health confirmed the case on Monday. Classmates and staff who were in the same classroom as the student will be tested.

Letters were also sent to the parents of those students, and a time has already been scheduled for those students to receive screening tests to “detect potential inactive (latent) TB infection.”

According to the county, prolonged close contact is needed for others to become infected. Public Health adds that most cases do not progress to being “active.” Whether latent or active, TB can be treated with antibiotics, the county said.

“Public Health is working closely with school officials to proactively investigate and screen any potential exposures,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said. “The risk of contraction for students and staff is low.”

The student with active TB is isolated at home and receiving care, according to the county.

Parents with questions or concerns can call Elk Grove High School at 916-686-7741, and those with questions about tuberculosis can call 916-875-5881.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria that causes TB usually attacks the lungs, and symptoms can include a bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, pain in the chest, coughing up blood or sputum (phlegm from deep inside the lungs).

Other symptoms listed by the CDC are weakness or fatigue, weight loss, no appetite, chills, fever and sweating at night.