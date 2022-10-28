SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Twin Rivers Unified School District is reminding the community of security measures for Friday night’s football game at Grant High School.

The district said it will screen attendees with a metal detector before they enter the school’s football stadium. The security measures are taking place following the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the parking lot of a football game at Grant on Oct. 21.

Twin Rivers said it is banning backpacks and students 14 years old or younger who don’t attend Grant High are required to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The district warns that bags will be checked before entering the premises.

Additionally, all Grant students must have a student identification card and if individuals leave the stadium at any point during the game, they will not be allowed to return.

Fans who are disruptive or engage in such behavior at the game, the district said they will be escorted from the stadium and school grounds and could be banned from all future athletic events at Twin Rivers’ campuses.

On Oct. 21, Alfred Ayodele Myah, of Sacramento, was shot in a parking lot at Grant High during a football game between Grant and Monterey Trail. Myah was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Friday, the Grant Pacers are hosting the Laguna Creek Cardinals in the regular season game finale for both teams.