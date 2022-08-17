SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department arrested two people who robbed Asian women leaving shopping centers in the Stockton Boulevard corridor.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to a series of robberies in the Stockton Boulevard corridor specifically targeting Asian women that happened between April and May.

The suspects physically assaulted the women and stole thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, and other items. Officials said one of the victims reported the suspect to have a handgun.

Sacramento Police Department Neighborhood Crimes Unit detectives along with help from outside law enforcement agencies were able to find the suspect’s vehicle. During their search, detectives found evidence that related to the robberies.

On June 15, a 17-year-old was arrested in Berkley with two individuals that were illegally in possession of handguns. Detectives also arrested 20-year-old Latravion McCockran in Sacramento on June 22. Both suspects have remained in custody since their arrests.

Officials found additional evidence that indicate that the victims were targeted because of their race. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office added a hate crime enhancement to the robbery charges filed against both subjects on August 15.