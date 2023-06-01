(KTXL) –Two people have been injured and one has been killed in two unrelated shootings in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Watt Avenue and Elverta Road Shooting

At around 1:15 a.m., a car-to-car shooting took place that left an innocent bystander with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man is expected to survive and he is the only witness to the shooting so far. Law enforcement is still looking for a suspect.

Stockton Boulevard Shooting

Two men, who are believed to be friends, shot each other at around 5:45 a.m. during an argument in the 7000 block of Stockton Boulevard.

The shooting took place in an apartment and resulted in one man being shot several times in the chest. He was transported to an area hospital where at 7 a.m. they were pronounced dead.

The other man was shot in the neck and is in stable condition.

Both shootings are still under investigation and more information will be provided when it is available.