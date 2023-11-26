(FOX40.COM) — Two people are dead after a shooting that stemmed from a fight outside of a nightclub in Sacramento.

On Sunday at 1:45 a.m. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a scene outside Sacto By Night bar/club at 7121 Governor’s Circle as patrons were leaving. A group of them reportedly got into a fight outside, which led to a shooting where two people were struck by gunfire.

Sheriff’s personnel said they started life-saving measures, however, both were pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims were men.

Witnesses described a white vehicle fleeing from the scene, which California Highway Patrol located a short time later. Four people were detained from that vehicle stop and are under investigation. Law enforcement said they cannot confirm if the individuals in custody are related to the homicide.