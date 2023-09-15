(FOX40.COM) — Two people were arrested Thursday evening in connection to a shooting in South Sacramento where one person was killed and two others were injured, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the three people shot were innocent bystanders who were misidentified as rival gang members by the suspects.

•Video Above: Earlier coverage of the shooting

The shooting occurred at night on Sept. 8 near the 5300 block of Gordon Drive.

The sheriff’s office said all three victims were in their 20s.