(KTXL) — Two people died over the weekend in “storm-related” incidents, Sacramento County said in a statement.

The county said both people were unhoused and were found with trees on top of their tents.

The first person, Rebekah Rohde, 40, died Saturday near North 5th Street, south of the American River.

The second person, Steven Sorensen, 61, died Sunday on Roseville Road near Tri Stations Road in North Highlands.

The county said the official cause and manner of death are still pending examination.