(KTXL) — A house fire in North Highlands on Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

At around 3:30 a.m., fire crews began battling the flames after arriving at the home to find it engulfed in heavy flames.

The fire was found to be primarily located in the rear of the home and was pushing into the attic.

Two people were taken out of the home and transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The fire has been knocked down and the cause is still under investigation.