(FOX40.COM) — A two-vehicle collision along West Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a man, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento station.

The crash occurred around 5:41 a.m., when a pick-up track waiting at a stop sign at the intersection of W. 6th Street collided into the driver side of a Honda Civic.

The Civic was approaching the intersection on West Elkhorn Boulevard and had the right of way.

The passenger of the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders and the driver was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was determined by officers to not be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The fatal crash is still under investigation.