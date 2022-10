NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person sustained minor injuries after their car collided with a utility pole next to a North Highlands school, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the incident, which happened around 3: 40 a.m. near Myrtle Avenue and Watt Avenue, left Oakdale Elementary without power.

The video of the incident showed the utility pole visibly sheared and tilting.

The vehicle also reportedly hit a fire hydrant before colliding with the pole.