ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved.

The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos shared by Metro Fire show three severely damaged vehicles, two of them near a structure and a third vehicle in the street.

A FOX40 News team at the location of the crash saw patrol vehicles from the California Highway Patrol and Citrus Heights Police.n.

According to fire officials, four people were taken to a hospital, including one juvenile that had “life-threatening injuries,” according to fire officials that spoke with FOX40 News.

According to Metro Fire, the California Highway Patrol will take over the investigation.

Fire officials initially said the incident was the result of a high-speed chase but CHP later said that there was no pursuit.