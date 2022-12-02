RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The 60-year-old man who was attacked with a machete while out on a bike ride on Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Timothy Fairall was attacked on Zinfandel Drive, near Beclan Drive, in Rancho Cordova around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said James Hall, 42, was arrested as a suspect, and he allegedly confessed to attacking Fairall. According to the sheriff’s office, the charges against Hall will be upgraded.

“Because a criminal case has been filed and criminal charges are still pending in this case, it is considered an open investigation. Our ethical obligations as prosecutors prevent us from commenting on pending cases and investigations,” the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.