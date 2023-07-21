(KTXL) — Metro Fire of Sacramento has released a video on its social media account showing the moments firefighters pulled a trapped driver out of their car.

The video, which showed Metro Fire personnel using the Jaws of Life to pry open the driver’s door, was posted on Friday afternoon to the department’s Twitter account.

According to the post, fire crews arrived at a car crash on the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Greenback Lane, which is about eight miles west of Orangevale, just before 7:15 a.m.

Once they arrived, firefighters can be seen in the video attending to what appears to be a white sedan that has taken significant damage.

Members of Metro Fire then use the Jaws of Life, a tool that looks like a large set of industrial pliers, to remove the driver’s door from the car, which allows the driver to be freed.

According to Metro Fire, the driver was “extricated from the mangled vehicle” and one person was taken to the hospital.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is now handling the investigation.