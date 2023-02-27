(KTXL) — An “incredible experience” is coming to Sacramento County this summer.

The Water Lantern Festival will be held at Gibson Ranch Regional Park in Elverta on June 10.

The event involves people launching lanterns into water around sunset and into the night. Once everyone gets a chance to launch their lantern into the water, attendees will “witness the beauty” of thousands of lanterns and lights reflecting upon the water.

The event begins three hours before sunset and festival organizers encourage everyone to arrive at least an hour prior to sunset. The frequently asked questions section of the website said all participants should check the event’s guide emailed to them a week prior for specific details.

How much are the tickets and what is included with admission?

According to the event’s website, each adult ticket will include entry to the festival area, a floating lantern kit, a commemorative drawstring bag, LED light, a marker, and a wristband.

The event is open to all ages but all participants must agree to sign a waiver before entering the event at Gibson Ranch Regional Park.

Early bird pricing ends Wednesday at $26.98 and tickets will increase to $35.99 until June 2. Admission will increase to $45.99 until June 9 and will tickets will cost $55.99 on the day of the event.

The price also covers the cost of collecting and removing the lanterns from the water, along with any trash in or around the water, according to the event’s website.