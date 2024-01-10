(FOX40.COM) — As cold overnight temperatures continues and intermittent rain makes its way to the area, the City of Sacramento and Sacramento County is extending weather respite operations for additional days.

Sacramento County

Sacramento County’s respite center will continue operations at the Warren E. Thornton Youth Center Gym through 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. The weather respite center’s location is 4000 Branch Center Road Sacramento, CA 95827.

Officials said the location has been mostly at capacity, but those in need of respite should call Sacramento’s 211 line before attempting to access the location.

In addition to extending operations, the county said First Step Communities, a homeless shelter north of downtown Sacramento, is in need of donations to help support guests at its warming center.

Donations needed

Items that the shelter needs includes sweat pants/shirts, towels (large body and hand towels), underwear, incontinence materials such as Depends, Chucks disposable pads for incontinent individuals to sleep on and jackets for men and women.

Donations could be dropped off at the First Step Communities North A Shelter on 1400 North A Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until weather respite operations end. Those who are donating are urged to indicate they’re donating for weather respite to ensure they’re at the right place.

City of Sacramento

City officials said weather respite operations have been extended for its Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard.

Operations will be extended through 8 a.m. at Jan. 12.

The Outreach and Engagement Center is able to accommodate up to 50 guests and there’s storage for personal belongings. Pets are accepted.

Free rides will be provided by the Sacramento Regional Transit when presenting a flyer from the city.