(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento area man was arrested in July in connection with a series of storage unit burglaries that spanned from Rio Linda to Roseville and is believed to have involved 20 victims, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had been tracking a series of storage unit burglaries when they got a suspect lead on June 15 following an attempted storage unit robbery in Rio Linda.

A man visiting his storage unit found a 2019 Subaru Outback parked in front of his unit with items from his unit inside the vehicle.

The gates of the storage unit facility were closed after staff were alerted by the man. The suspect fled on foot as the man recorded him on his cell phone.

Responding detectives were able to determine the suspect to be Erik Kennard and matched his left behind fingerprints with fingerprints collected from three other recent storage unit robberies.

When detectives searched the Subaru, after seizing it as evidence, they discovered stolen items from two units at an Antelope storage facility. Along with burglary tools and an un-serialized 40 caliber handgun with a loaded 30 round magazine.

A search warrant was served at Kennard’s apartment in the Arden Arcade area on July 20, where detectives found the clothing Kennard was wearing during the burglaries, firearms and more stolen property belonging to multiple victims.

Some hours later, Kennard was found at his storage unit where law enforcement found more stolen property, firearms, firearms accessories and a stolen motorcycle.

During other seizures, detectives collected about 10 rifles, three shotguns, one handgun, over 50 rifle magazines and over 100 handgun magazines that Kennard was illegally possessing as he is a felon.

Detectives determined that Kennard was using his storage unit as a storefront for the stolen property.

In total, detectives recovered stolen items from 20 victims from Sacramento, Rio Linda, Antelope, Orangevale, Ranch Cordova, Folsom and Roseville.

Kennard is facing charges for four separate storage unit burglaries, conspiracy and firearms possession by a convicted felon.

On Sept. 30, Kennard was released on a $100,000 bond. He now has an active felony warrant out of San Francisco for having a firearm.