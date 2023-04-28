(KTXL) — A family in Wilton was awoken on Friday morning to the sound of a crackling fire in their attic, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

At around 3 a.m., fire units arrived at the home where they found heavy fire in the attic of the home that had extended throughout out much of the attic and cause several parts of the roof to collapse.

Firefighters worked from outside the home to knock down the flames. However, most of the home was burned.

No injuries were reported as the two adults and a number of children were able to escape the home before the fire spread.

Fire officials said that the sound of the fire alerted the family and not the smoke detectors as the fire was located in the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Cres from Cosumnes Fire, Wilton Fire and Sac Metro Fire responded to the call.