(FOX40.COM) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint while a child was still in the car on Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Before 6 a.m., officials said the woman was at an ATM on Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Avenue in South Sacramento where she was robbed at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect then stole and fled in the victim’s vehicle with her one-year-old baby still inside. The child was reunited with the woman.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office found the car at the intersection of Florin Road and Fawn Way with the child in the car unharmed.