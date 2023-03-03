SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman in South Sacramento as a homicide, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say fire crews were initially called out around noon on Friday to check on a woman who was unresponsive in the 6900 block of Casa Grande Way. Upon arrival, emergency personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

“Coroner came, did an inspection of the body and actually discovered a gunshot wound, which transitions this from simply a suspicious death to a homicide,” said Sacramento Sheriff spokesperson Amar Gandhi.

Officials did not provide information about a possible suspect.