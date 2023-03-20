(KTXL) — A woman was killed in an RV fire under a Highway 80 overpass in Sacramento County Monday morning, local fire officials said.
At 7:18 am, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it had crews extinguishing “multiple RVs/trailers/encampment debris on fire” on Roseville Road near Tri Stations Road.
The fire district said that crews worked to remove occupants.
The Sacramento Fire Department said that a woman died at the fire.