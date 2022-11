SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on State Route 99, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said around 2 a.m. the 33-year-old female driver from Sacramento turned her wheel sharply causing her Cadillac to overturn.

CHP South Sacramento also said it believes the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which happened near 47th Avenue.