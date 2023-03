(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a death at a homeless encampment in North Highlands has been ruled out as a homicide.

A suspicious death was reported on Monday near Longview Drive and Watt Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman dead who was about 60 years old.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said the death was not a homicide, and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner.