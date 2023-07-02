(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday night that left a 10-year-old girl with at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

At around 10:01 p.m., officers arrived to the 2000 block of San Juan Road after reports came in of a large disturbance.

Officers found the girl with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and had her transported to an area hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation and the current condition of the girl is unknown at this time.