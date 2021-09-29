Sacramento County’s indoor mask mandate could soon be lifted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County’s health officer suggested the county could put an end to its indoor mask mandate as the number of cases has slowed down.

“All of us looking at the trends did notice that there was a slowing down in cases,” Dr. Olivia Kasirye said.

Without giving a timeline, Public Health Officer Dr. Kasirye told the Board of Supervisors this week about the possibility of lifting the mandate.

“Reaching a case rate of five per 100,000 would be a good point to end the indoor masking mandate that we have for Sacramento County,” Kasirye said.

The county’s current case rate sits at 18 per 100,000. The targeted rate is similar to a figure months ago before the spread of the delta variant.

If and when the mandate ends, Kasirye said the county will still follow the state mandate of requiring K-12th graders to wear masks in classrooms. But that could change as a group heads to court Thursday.

“An emergency temporary restraining order that would keep the state from being able to enforce their masking, asymptomatic testing and close contact quarantine guidance,” Sharon McKeeman said.

McKeeman is the founder of a group named Let Them Breathe. Along with the Reopen California Schools group, the organizations’ legal team will argue requiring masks for students is detrimental to students.

They hope the judge at the San Diego County Superior Court will hand down a temporary restraining order against the state.

“As a parent, I’ve just seen that masking is really harming kids health, their mental health, their social development, their academic progress, and we have thousands of parents involved in our groups that feel the same,” McKeeman said.

FOX40 reached out to Sacramento County about what it could mean if the groups are successful but did not hear back.