(FOX40.COM) — A two-vehicle crash has left two women in the hospital with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP North Sacramento said that two women, both in their 40s, were involved in a crash on Marconi Avenue and Wright Street on Saturday around 3 p.m.

The crash was a result of one of the drivers running a red light, CHP said.

Metro Fire of Sacramento added that one of the involved vehicles ended up being lodged in a nearby apartment complex.

The crash and whether it was a result of a DUI remain under investigation.

