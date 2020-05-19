Sacramento cyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver struggles through rehab, seeks justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Three weeks after a hit-and-run driver left a Sacramento woman unable to walk, she is still fighting through rehabilitation and searching for justice.

An hour before sunset on Monday, April 27, Tia Vang pedaled in the bike lane on Elkhorn Boulevard in Sacramento with a group of other cyclists.

“The next thing I remember I was on the ground. I fell on my forehead and I just said, ‘What happened to me? Where am I?’ And then I heard someone say, ‘You got hit by a car,’” Vang told FOX40 Monday.

Vang, a mother of two, was thrown off her bicycle by a hit-and-run driver.

This light-colored truck was seen taking off moments after impact.

Dashcam video captured a light-colored truck taking off moments after impact.

“My right hand, my right wrist is broken,” said Vang. “I have a broken spine and sternum and ribs.”

“I still can’t even get up on my own.”

The crash left Vang with life-changing injuries and in need of emergency surgery at UC Davis Medical Center.

She hopes, in time, her broken bones will heal and credits her helmet for saving her life.

“Before I never paid close attention to how important a helmet is,” said Vang. “Now I know. Without it, I could be dead right now.”

After spending weeks in the hospital without visitation under COVID-19 restrictions, Vang is trying to regain her independence at a local rehabilitation center.

“It’s very hard, very hard and lonely,” said Vang.

She hopes she will learn how to walk again soon and the person responsible is brought to justice.

“It’s just not fair for innocent people to get hurt for no reason. Someone like me don’t deserve to be in the hospital for so long, to go through all this pain and suffering for someone else’s reckless driving,” said Vang. “Just, whoever this person is, if you want to do something good for the community and the world, turn yourself in. I’d like to bring this person off the street.”

The dashcam video was recently turned over to the California Highway Patrol, which continues to investigate the crime.

Vang’s family told FOX40 her medical bills are mounting as a result of her injuries. If you’d like to help, you can tap or click here reach their GoFundMe page.