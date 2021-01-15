Sacramento DA: Violence at the State Capitol will be prosecuted ‘aggressively’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Ahead of anticipated protests across the U.S. leading into Inauguration Day, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced similar actions will result in prosecution to “those who use violence and lawlessness” over peaceful protest.

“The violence, riots and insurrection at our Nation’s Capitol were despicable and an assault on our democracy. Those criminal acts will not be tolerated at our State Capitol or at any other place in Sacramento County,” she said in a statement Friday.

While acknowledging protests are a “cherished First Amendment right,” crimes such as weapons in a state or local public building, unlawful use and possession of tear gas and engaging in and inciting a riot are not, she added.

This comes as California Gov. Gavin Newsom called in state National Guards and took other preventative measures, such as adding a 6-foot fence around the capitol building, in case of potential Inauguration Day violence.

The FBI has also warned states of planned, armed protests at all 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C.