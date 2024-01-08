(FOX40.COM) — A local outlet of a hot chicken sandwich chain restaurant got a temporary new name.

The sign on Dave’s Hot Chicken on Arden Way has been changed to “Dave’s Not Chicken.”

The Sacramento restaurant is one of 16 out of the chain’s 170+ locations in the United States changing its name.

The name change is meant to promote the chain’s new cauliflower sliders and bites.

The chain says the vegetarian option is the first new core menu offering since the chain began in 2017.

Dave’s Hot Chicken began as a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles in 2017.