Sacramento deputies investigating deadly shooting on Galbrath Drive near Walerga Road

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Galbrath Drive near Walerga Road.

Deputies said they responded to a home around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after calls about someone who had been shot in a nearby parking lot. Additional calls said the victim had been shot multiple times inside the home.

A conscious man with upper-body gunshot wounds was found at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies said Metro Fire took the man to a local hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead shortly after.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.