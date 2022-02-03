Sacramento deputies release video of carjacking spree, shooting that left suspect injured

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Video and audio recordings released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office detail the moments deputies encountered and shot a carjacking suspect in December.

Officials said the encounter started around 6 p.m. on Business Park Drive in Rancho Cordova when a man told police he was carjacked at gunpoint while leaving work.

“I just had someone come up to me and showed a weapon. It appeared to be a weapon – He did cock it, and then he took my car,” the victim said in a recording of the 911 call.

Using the victim’s stolen cellphone, deputies tracked the stolen Ford Explorer to an apartment complex near El Camino and Walnut avenues.

The vehicle was unoccupied by the time deputies arrived. Video from the apartment complex shows a hooded man walking away from the SUV.

“As deputies set up a perimeter around the complex, an adult male matching the victim’s description of the suspect casually walked in front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle,” Sgt. Rod Grassmann reported.

Additional deputies arrived as the suspect, now identified as 44-year-old North Highlands man Kevin Slaughter, ran westbound on El Camino, Grassmann said. He then attempted three separate carjackings at El Camino and Walnut avenues.

Grassmann said Slaughter fired four rounds at the deputy who responded during the first failed carjacking.

The second driver sped off as Slaughter attempted the second carjacking, Grassmann said.

Video shows the incidents as they unfolded. The suspect approaches a Toyota Prius, and the occupants get out and run as the suspect drives off.

Grassmann said deputies fired back, and Slaughter was struck in the torso. Surveillance video from the parking lot shows the moment the suspect went down.

Deputies rendered aid, and Slaughter was transported to a hospital where he remained until he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail five days later.

No one else was physically hurt during the incidents.

Officials said Slaughter is well known to local and state law enforcement.

His charges include three counts of attempted murder, two counts of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking and one count of assault with a firearm.