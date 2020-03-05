Sacramento County deputies searching for homicide witness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying someone who witnessed a homicide in January.

Deputies said on Jan. 16, someone was stabbed on Florin Road near Florin Mall Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries.

According to officials, surveillance video shows a man trying to intervene in the incident but officials say that man left before deputies arrived at the scene.

Officials are now looking for that witness. Anyone who recognizes the man should call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.