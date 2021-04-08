Sacramento deputy, K-9 involved in crash; no serious injuries reported

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputy and K-9 were involved in a rollover crash Wednesday in Carmichael.

The crash happened around 10:27 p.m. at Manzanita Avenue and Winding Way, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was responding to another patrol unit involved in a pursuit.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the patrol car went through a green light with lights and sirens on before another vehicle entered the intersection, hitting them.

The K-9 was uninjured, the sheriff’s office said. The officer was out of the patrol car and walking around after the collision. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The other driver had no injuries and was detained.

