SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department says they are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday.

Officials say they reported to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 26th Avenue around 5:46 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound.

The man died at the scene, according to officials.

Detectives are currently searching for a suspect. If you have any information call police at 916-264-5471.