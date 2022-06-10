SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was convicted by a jury for multiple sexual assault charges Thursday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Manuel Sicario was convicted for kidnap for the purpose of rape; assault with the intent to commit rape; sexual battery; attempted sexual battery; annoying or molesting a child and indecent exposure.

Sicario was at Sutter’s Landing on Aug. 10, 2019 when he approached a 15-year-old girl and began masturbating next to her and pulled the girl towards him, according to the district attorney’s office.

She was able to flee, but did not report the incident to police, the DA’s office said.

Sicario returned to Sutter’s Landing on Aug. 18, 2019 where he stripped down to his underwear and jumped on a girls back after she took video of him on her phone because he made her feel uncomfortable, according to the DA’s office.

He then groped the victim and she was able to get away and call 911, according to the DA’s office.

A third incident occurred when Sicario grabbed a female off of her bike along near Sutter’s Landing and dragged her under the I-80 overpass where he exposed himself and pulled the clothes off the victims body, DA’s office said.

When Sicario tried to keep from screaming by covering her mouth, she bit his hand and was able to escape and called for helped.

Law enforcement was able to get several tips after releasing the second victims video to the public and was able to locate Sicario in Tulare County on Aug. 28, 2019, according to the DA’s office.

Sicario will be sentenced on July 6 where he faces a sentence of 32 years to life in prison, according to the DA’s office.