SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died of their injuries on Wednesday after causing a five-car vehicle collision at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The accident occurred around 1:55 p.m. when a 56-year-old male in 2016 Maserati coupe driving around 90 mph westbound on 47th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle approaching Steiner Drive, according to CHP.

The driver turned left and hit the concrete median, became airborne and hit four vehicles waiting at the light on 47th Avenue at Steiner Drive before landing on its roof.

The driver of the Maserati was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with major injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Four people from the impacted vehicles sustained minor injuries and three were transported to a local hospital.