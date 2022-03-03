SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported that someone was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a fire Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-story duplex on Gordon Drive near Nina Way. The fire was only in one unit.

The person inside was rescued and taken out through the back of the building. Sacramento fire said the victim was in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

Firefighters have since extinguished the flames, and an investigation is underway.