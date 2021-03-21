Sacramento educators say improved air ventilation big part of return agreement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association and the Sacramento City Unified School District agreed to reopen schools over the weekend, with some students allowed to walk into the classroom as early as April 8.

“I’m excited to announce that we’ve come to an agreement with the Sac City Teachers Association on a plan that will bring back our students to campuses,” said Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar.

A full year has passed since SCUSD students have been able to have in-person classes and district officials said a lot of families are eager to return.

After months of planning, the district and teachers say they have a plan that they believe will safely reintroduce students and staff back on campus.

“This is not something that we just wanted to rush into. It’s something we wanted to be very deliberate about. The safety of our staff, students, and our community,” said David Fisher, a 2nd-grade teacher and president of Sacramento City Teachers Association.

The plan uses a hybrid-learning model and a phased-in approach.

“Beginning on April 8th for pre-K through 3rd-grade students, and all K-6th grade SDC classes,” Aguilar explained. “On April 15th our students in 4th through 6th grades will return. And now, on April 22nd, for grades 7th through 12th.”

Fisher says a big part of the agreement was air ventilation.

“The district agreed to improve the ventilation system to the highest-rated ventilation system that’s available. Portable air filters to be able to do changes in the air, so air refreshes every couple of hours,” Fisher said.

With the last day of the school year in May, the district says it will do its best to make up for the lost time and assess each student when they get back to class.

The district says about half of the students in this district opted to return to school.

In order to help students who chose to learn from home stay engaged with class, the district bought a unique camera that can follow the teachers around the room so distance learners can feel like they are inside a normal classroom alongside students on campus.