SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to push above 100°F this week, cooling centers will be opened in the Sacramento area.

All community members are welcome, but they are required to wear facial coverings while in the cooling centers. Masks will be provided to all visitors who do not have a facial covering.

The cooling center locations and hours are as follows:

Wackford Community Center: 9014 Bruceville Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Tuesday, June 21 – Monday, June 27: Open noon to 8 p.m.



1725 28 th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816 Tuesday, June 21 – Friday, June 24: Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26: Open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 27: Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660 Tuesday, June 21 – Friday, June 24th: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 27 – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



2450 Florin Road , Sacramento, CA 95822 Tuesday, June 21 – Friday, June 24: Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26: Open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 27: Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Rancho Cordova City Hall: 2729 Prospect Park Drive Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 22: Open 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

