Sacramento, West Sacramento enact citywide curfews from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento and West Sacramento leaders have enacted citywide curfews from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. following a weekend of late-night vandalism and looting.

Sacramento and West Sacramento city councils both unanimously voted to enforce the curfews after a weekend full of marches, vandalism and looting across the city.

We honor and support peaceful protest, but as it gets dark we have witnessed destruction and criminal acts. Our first responsibility is to keep people safe. — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) June 2, 2020

However, less than 24 hours earlier, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said city council had decided not to impose a curfew because no one would listen to it.

During the curfews, no person can be on a public street, sidewalk or alley, or in a public park or place within the city limits.

No businesses can be open to the public during that time.

The curfews do not apply to law enforcement, fire personnel and other emergency responders, essential workers and members of the media.

Essential businesses, like hospitals and doctor’s offices, can remain open and employees can travel to and from work and home during those hours.

The resolution for the city of Sacramento says people who violate the curfew could face arrest.

An exception will be made for homeless individuals.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced his intention to enact a curfew Monday morning as he and other volunteers cleaned up damaged storefronts. The mayor says there has been an estimated $10 million in damage within Sacramento over the past weekend.

It will be in effect until it the director of emergency services or the city council decides to terminate it.

The city also will deploy more than 500 national guard personnel on streets Monday night. But the mayor would not give details on where they will be placed.

This is a developing story.