Sacramento entertainment venues adapt to latest guidelines as they reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is day two since Sacramento County’s mask mandate has been in place as county health officials say the delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to rise.

While the variant is spreading, some local entertainment venues are reopening or close to reopening.

At the Sofia, home of B Street Theatre, live entertainment is back.

“We feel that adrenaline, that excitement again,” said Associate Artistic Director Lyndsay Burch. “We couldn’t reopen until it was safe to have a full audience.”

On Saturday, they got that opportunity, hosting a private event for a few hundred people but with strict health and safety guidelines.

“This gives us a chance to practice and get our protocols in place,” Burch said.

Before anyone was allowed in, people either had to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. Also, face masks had to be worn indoors due to the latest Sacramento County mask mandate.

Burch says it has been a challenge to reopen and hopes people can understand the uncharted waters they are sailing through.

“Starting to accept things are changing daily and they have to go with the flow,” Burch said.

“We appreciate all the effort they made,” said Davis Shaw.

Shaw and his friends say they would not have gone out Saturday if safety guidelines were not in place.

Another venue, Harlow’s will begin hosting events on August 12. On its social media page, it says they will require proof of vaccination before anyone steps inside.

After months of being shuttered, the sound of Sacramentans experiencing entertainment again is music to their ears.

Now, Sofia’s public concert will not be until August 7 and their plays will not start until September 14.