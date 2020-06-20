Sacramento events mark Juneteenth amid calls for change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The State Capitol was lit up in red, black and green, the colors of the Pan-African flag, in honor of Juneteenth.

The California Legislative Black Caucus announced the move as Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation that Saturday would be a day of observance in honor of Juneteenth.

People also gathered Friday night in Cesar Chavez Plaza. Black Justice Sacramento held the event to demand the defunding of police and for Black lives to be protected and defended by law enforcement.

They addressed Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s plan for racial justice, calling it “lip service” rather than a solution.

They presented their own plans and demands for the city, as well as announcing that they were starting the process to recall Mayor Steinberg.

“When we talk about defund the police what we’re saying is that our tax dollars are being extorted. Fifty percent of our budget goes to public safety,” said Asantewaa Boykin, the co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project. “I don’t know about you but the police do not make me feel safe. So what public are we talking about?”

Some of those who attended the event at Cesar Chavez Plaza first gathered at Southside Park for a prayer service and rally. The group, Muslims for Black Liberation, invited people to join in and listen to speakers and pray for equality.