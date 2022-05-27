SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months.

This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts in the Park in Sacramento, the Sacramento County Fair and the California State Fair.

Here are some of the biggest events in the Sacramento area this summer.

This article will be updated as more events get announced.

May

Concerts in the Park, a recurring event every Friday from May 6 to July 29, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sacramento County Fair, Cal Expo, May 26-30

World’s Strongest Man, Capitol Mall Greens, May 24-29

June

New Kids on the Block, June 2, Golden 1 Center, 7:30 p.m.

Camila & Sin Bandera, June 23, Golden 1 Center, 8 p.m.

Shawn Mendes, June 30, Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m.

July

WWE Live, July 9, Golden 1 Center, 7:30 p.m.

Jon Pardi, July 22, Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m.

California State Fair and Food Festival, Cal Expo, July 15-31

Main gate hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday open at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday open at 11 a.m.

Kids park hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday open at 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday open at 11 a.m.

August

The Lumineers, Aug. 2, Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m.

Monster Jam, Aug. 5-7, Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m. Aug. 5-6, 1 p.m. Aug. 7

Daddy Yankee, Aug. 18, Golden 1 Center, 8 p.m.

Pepe Aguilar, Aug. 26, Golden 1 Center, 8 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar, Aug. 30, Golden 1 Center, 7:30 p.m.