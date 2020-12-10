Sacramento expected to have strongest housing market nationwide in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A new report from Realtor.com has named Sacramento as the city expected to have the strongest housing market in 2021, citing Bay Area transplants as one of the main reasons.

Sacramento’s median home price is just over $554,000 and the city has seen a home price growth of 7% and a sales growth of over 17%. That combined total is the highest of anywhere in the country.

The news comes amid a housing shortage and higher rent increases around the city.

FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo sat down with certified residential appraiser Ryan Lundquist and realtor Tim Collom to discuss the situation and how things may look in 2021.