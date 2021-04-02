Sacramento eyewear business still suffering from February crash damage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into a Sacramento eyewear business.

“This is the last thing I need to hear on a Sunday morning,” said That Guy Eyewear owner Dennis Peterson.

Peterson got a frantic call from a neighbor in Feburary saying they heard a loud boom from his store on Del Paso Boulevrd.

“By the time I got here, the police were already here so they began the board-up but it was just a big hole in the wall. Glass and debris was all inside,” Peterson said.

Trying to make sense of what could have caused this, Peterson checked his security camera footage.

“There was a car that was down at the intersection of El Camino and Del Paso and, for whatever reason, they go into reverse,” Peterson said. “He was probably going about 40 mph in reverse and tried to swing it around and lost control of the car and this is the result of that.”

Peterson says this happened while the business was closed and the outcome might have been much worse had a customer been waiting in that chair or if he were at his desk, but the remains of the chaotic morning remained two months later.

“The reason why I haven’t tried to move it is because I don’t know how much structural damage, if I were to pull that out, is going to come crashing down? And as you can see there’s still skid marks on the sidewalk from where he took off at,” Peterson said.

The driver was later found and cited for a hit and run with property damage among other violations.

In the meantime, Peterson worries his shop’s unsightly appearence is keeping his customers and the kids he caters to away.

“The North Sacramento optometry portion of the business has really taken a hit from this,” Peterson said. “We know it’s not really safe for the kids to be in here as long as there’s damages, people when they drive by, they think I’m closed and I’ve had phone calls with people asking, did I close? Have I moved?”

Peterson will continue his work with the Roberts Family Development Center in giving no-cost eye exams for their after-school program and will take care of other customers as long as they don’t mind the damage.

He has owned That Guy Eyewear for the last six years, and added optometry services in July.

Peterson adds there was a great need in the area for optometry and other health services, especially for kids and have stayed busy during COVID-19.

Peterson tells FOX40 it’s cost the property owner about $6,000 to fix the wall and window, there was an additional $3,000 worth of damage to the contents inside.

So far, the only thing that has been repaired is the front door, which was installed backwards. Peterson says he is still waiting for the property owner to get ahold of the insurance company.